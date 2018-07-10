Atkins wins next stage of Hong Kong river upgrade

Design, tender, contract management and construction supervision services are included in the scope of work to be carried out by Atkins for the Tsui Ping River scheme under the latest contract for Drainage Services Department (DSD) of the Hong Kong government. Previously, Atkins was appointed by DSD in July 2015 to undertake an investigation study for the revitalisation of the river. The latest agreement is the continuation of the previous investigation work for the project.

Tony Chik, project director at SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins business, said: “Bringing to life this project will benefit the Kwun Tong community and the people of Hong Kong through our continued collaborative effort with DSD.

The scope of the project comprises the revitalisation of about 1km of the existing King Yip Street Nullah into a green and vibrant Tsui Ping River.

It includes environmental, ecological and landscape upgrading of the vicinity, with equal emphasis placed on maintaining or improving its stormwater discharge function. Connectivity with the adjoining neighbourhood and various open spaces will be improved to provide the public with better accessibility, walkability and a riverside environment. The project is also intended to enhance the image of the district, thereby acting as a catalyst helping to transform Kowloon East into an attractive business district.

Xiao Ying, project manager at SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins business in Hong Kong, said: “Close collaboration with our colleagues in the UK enabled us to develop the design of a smart water gate which has not yet been applied in Hong Kong. It aims to create a magnificent waterbody behind the gate, enhance the instream habitat along the river and turn the river into a local attraction.”

Previously, Atkins has collaborated with DSD to deliver revitalisation of the midstream section of the Kai Tak River in Hong Kong from feasibility stage through to construction. The scheme was substantially completed in November 2017.

Construction of the Tsui Ping River project is tentatively planned to start at the end of next year for a phased completion from 2022 to 2023.