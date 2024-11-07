AtkinsRéalis reveals Irish growth plans

AtkinsRéalis Ireland managing director Martina Finn

AtkinsRéalis plans to grow its staff numbers in Ireland from the current 370 to around 1,000 over the next five years.

With offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway, and Dundalk, AtkinsRéalis Ireland has won a number of major infrastructure projects this year, including the Project Liffey Schools bundle for the National Development Finance Agency, the Dart+ MDC rail scheme and Irish Water’s water supply project, as well as work for EirGrid, the state-owned electric power transmission operator.

Managing director Martina Finn, who joined what was then WS Atkins more than 20 years ago, said: “AtkinsRéalis is increasingly playing a central role in the delivery of transformative infrastructure and transportation projects in Ireland and we believe there are real opportunities to build on that over the next five years.

“Through our teams based across Ireland and our range of multi-disciplinary skills and services, we are well placed to deliver the sustainable infrastructure that this country needs.

“This means enabling social and economic opportunities for people through better connectivity in transport, the delivery of clean, resilient energy and water supplies, and the decarbonisation of our built environment to ensure a net zero future.”

