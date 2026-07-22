AtkinsRéalis's EDAROTH delivers Epsom offsite homes

The social and affordable housing producer says that the homes offer a blueprint for tackling the UK's housing challenge by combining industrialised construction, digital delivery and long-term asset performance with a scalable model capable of supporting significantly higher levels of housing output.

The 12 homes were manufactured across four sites in Epsom using EDAROTH's precision-engineered offsite approach, with up to 65% of materials produced in a controlled factory environment (exceeding government requirement of 55%) before being assembled onsite.

The process, AtkinsRéalis says, reduces waste, improves quality, accelerates delivery and minimises disruption to local communities while delivering homes designed to achieve net zero operational performance and exceed emerging Future Homes Standards.

Richard Weeks, director at EDAROTH, said: "The completion of these homes for Raven Housing Trust demonstrates that modern methods of construction can deliver exactly what the sector needs in terms of high-quality, sustainable homes at pace and with certainty. This project is not just about 12 homes but is proof that an industrialised approach to housing delivery can unlock scalable, repeatable solutions that support housing associations, local authorities and government in meeting ambitious housing targets.

“By combining digital design with precision manufacturing and our delivery model, we can improve quality, reduce programme risk and create homes that are independently assured to perform for 100 years, or more. That level of certainty is critical if we are to attract long-term investment into affordable housing and deliver at the scale the country requires.

“At the same time, the Bradford factory that produces our components is creating the skilled jobs, apprenticeships and manufacturing capability needed to build a modern construction workforce, ensuring the economic benefits of housing delivery are felt far beyond individual developments.”

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