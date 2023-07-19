Atlas Copco extends storage systems portfolio to portable power

The ZBP 2000 comes with solar panels

Additions to Atlas Copco's portfolio include a larger ZBC 300-300 unit and a smaller line of battery-based storage systems, the ZPB 45-60, ZBP 45-75, ZBP 15-60 models, and the ZBP 2000 with two flexible solar panels.

Contractors can now have both stand-alone and hybrid battery solutions on their sites.

They are designed for applications with a high energy demand and variable load profiles, as they cover both low loads and peaks.

“Our customers are increasingly seeking clean energy solutions to be more sustainable and efficient in their operations,” said Bárbara Gregorio, marketing manager in Atlas Copco’s Power & Flow Division. “Atlas Copco has been at the forefront of power generation for many decades, and we are renowned for our high performance and high-quality equipment. The move towards battery storage solutions is a natural evolution for us and we have continued to develop the ESS portfolio using the best battery technology for our targeted applications, making the benefits of clean power available to more applications and for new opportunities in our sector.”

The small ZBP units – the ZPB 45-60, ZBP 45-75 and ZBP 15-60 – are modular, mobile and up to 70% lighter in weight than other battery systems and so can more easily be moved around site to provide energy where required.

ZBP 2000 comes with two foldable solar panels that can be used to recharge the unit if the sun shines or to maintain an adequate battery level on less sunny days. Up to five units can be joined in parallel to provide users with power levels of up to 10kW.

The ZBC 300-300 joins the ZBC 250-500 and ZBC 500-250 models to complete the medium range of ESS and comes as a 10ft container designed to meet the requirements for off- and on-grid applications, providing up to 4.5MWh of storage capacity. Up to 16 units can be connected in parallel. Moreover, when operating in hybrid mode with a diesel generator, users can expect to reduce their daily fuel consumption by up to 90%, depending on the application, Atlas Copco says.

Atlas Copco has also launched its own fast charger for electric vehicles and heavy-duty machinery – the Z Charger.

