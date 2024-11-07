Atlas Copco opens southern rental depot

The fourth depot of Atlas Copco Rental UK & Ireland has opened in Brockworth in Gloucestershire to hire out compressors and generators. Its other rental deports are in Dundee, South Shields and Cork.

Business line manager Alistair Harper said: “Our new Gloucester depot is a direct response to the rising demand from industries across the south and southwest that rely on reliable, high-performance rental equipment to keep their operations running smoothly.

“This location allows us to deliver fast, localised access to our fleet of cutting-edge rental equipment. By strategically positioning our resources closer to customers, we can better support their short and long-term needs while ensuring minimal downtime and optimising their operational efficiency.”

