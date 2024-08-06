Auger Torque recruits new chief executive

Steve Hewitt

Steve Hewitt has joined Auger Torque as chief executive from Quicke (Ålö UK), a Finnish supplier of agricultural machinery and attachments, where he was managing director.

He replaces Alistair Brydon, who left three months ago after 13 years with Auger Torque and nine as managing director.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve Hewitt to the Auger Torque family,” said Thomas Friedrich, chief executive of parent company Kinshofer. “Steve's extensive experience and dynamic leadership style is key to taking Auger Torque to the next stage of our strategic plan. We are confident that his vision will help us achieve our goals and further solidify our position as a leader in the industry.”

Hewitt will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Auger Torque’s operations, from manufacturing in China, through to operations in Australia, Europe, Middle East, southeast Asia, USA and India.

“Auger Torque has a strong reputation for quality and innovation,” said Hewitt, “and I look forward to building on this foundation to drive further success and create value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders.”

Auger Torque started in the UK in 1998 and was taken over by Germany’s Kinshofer Group in 2015.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk