Aurecon-Arup JV chosen for Auckland Light Rail

Auckland Light Rail is seen as crucial to the creation of a modern multi-modal transport system

The alliance will plan and design the 24-kilometre light rail network, half of which will run underground. The project is essential to the creation of a modern, multi-modal transport system in Auckland.

Auckland Light Rail will encourage quality growth, give people more travel choices, make the transport network for Auckland and beyond more resilient, and tackle congestion and harmful pollution.

Aurecon managing director Tracey Ryan said the announcement marked a real step forward for Auckland. “Light rail will be a game changer for Auckland, and its benefits will be felt for generations to come. Aurecon is delighted to partner with Arup to deliver this once-in-a-generation project, drawing on Aurecon’s deep local and international experience delivering major transport projects such as Auckland City Rail Link and Arup’s global expertise in city-shaping.”

Arup’s New Zealand group keader, Mayurie Gunatilaka, added: "We look forward to working with Aurecon and bringing our complementary skills and multidisciplinary international experience to this legacy project which will provide significant benefit to the people of Tāmaki Makaurau [the Maori name for Auckland].

“Our team combines deep local knowledge with international best practice drawn from helping cities across the world transition to net zero, improve the health of their eco-systems and maximise social value and build resilience.”

The alliance was named preferred bidder after a competitive and independent tender process involving New Zealand and international companies.

Work is due to start soon on the next critical planning phase to expand Auckland’s rapid transit system and provide seamless travel options for Aucklanders.

“The ALR alliance will work on a final route for light rail and proposed locations of up to 18 stations. It will also develop light rail’s final corridor business case, building on the indicative business case developed by the Auckland Light Rail Establishment Unit, as well as look at how the system will be built and prepare the consents needed for construction,” said Auckland Light Rail project director Tommy Parker.

The project will engage with communities throughout this year and next to help shape final decisions, said Aurecon.

