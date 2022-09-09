Australian acquisition for Turner & Townsend

Australia (but not all of it)

Established in 2007, JukesTodd has offices in Brisbane and Perth. The acquisition of JukesTodd doubles the size of Turner & Townsend’s natural resources business in Australia to 170 people.

The combined team will work together as Turner & Townsend JukesTodd in the ANZ natural resources market, led by Steve Jukes, current managing director of JukesTodd.

Turner & Townsend’s Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) business now has more than 900 people.

Anooj Oodit, Asia Pacific managing director at Turner & Townsend, said: “Turner & Townsend JukesTodd represents a unique natural resources offer, creating a platform that will put our clients at the forefront of the industry’s transition to a clean energy future. With 170 highly skilled program and project management professionals in our combined ANZ natural resources team, our businesses will transform performance in sustainable mining and power generation through establishing new and market leading propositions.”

Steve Jukes added: “We look forward to leveraging our combined strengths, supporting clients in a period of economic uncertainty and significant demand, across the full project lifecycle. Our aligned growth strategies, values and vision reinforce the strategic rationale of combining our businesses and I’m excited about the opportunities it will bring for our team and our clients.”

Andy Aston, Turner & Townsend’s global natural resources lead, said: “It is a crucial time for the global natural resources sector as it navigates the transition to sustainable mining and clean energy. Decarbonisation of operations and the sustainable production of critical minerals including lithium, aluminium and copper, that are essential to a low carbon future, are central to this. This partnership ensures that we can support clients on this journey and be at the forefront of cost competitive project and programme delivery.”

Since November 2021 Turner & Townsend has been 60% owned by US real estate services firm CBRE.

