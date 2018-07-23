Australian hire company buys JCB telehandlers

Family-owned Kennards Hire has more than 170 branches across Australia and New Zealand, serving all types of projects, from DIY through small-medium projects to large construction sites.

Braden Murrin, head of asset and procurement for Kennards Hire, said that the JCB 525-60C telehandler is known in the construction industry as a quality telehandler. “We want to align our company with suppliers with a good reputation to ensure our customers are confident about our equipment,” he said. “JCB Construction Equipment Australia provides us with the level of service that we require, ensuring that our telehandlers are available to our customers at all times.”

The 525-60 telehandler has a 6-metre lift height – so it can place bricks onto a two-storey building – and a capacity of 2,500kg. Features include 360° visibility, long-term corrosion protection and a one-piece fully welded chassis designed to maximise strength and minimises weight. The machine is compact, with a height of 1.89m and a width of 1.84m. JCB says that it has excellent manoeuvrability with a compact wheelbase, large steering angles and a tight turning circle. It comes with four-wheel drive as standard for traction and performance in muddy conditions.

Two-speed hydrostatic transmission allows operators to select high and low speeds. The low speed setting is designed to comply with building site speed regulations, with the high speed intended for on-road use.