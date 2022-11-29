Australian professor lined up for CIOB presidency

Mike Kagioglou

Mike Kagioglou is dean of engineering, design and built environment at Western Sydney University where he also holds the role of pro-vice chancellor, global development (UK & EU).

In 2024 Professor Kagioglou will become the 121st President of CIOB. His presidency will follow on from that of British marketing consultant Sandi Rhys Jones, who will succeed the current president, Malaysian property developer Michael Yam in the summer of 2023.

Prof Kagioglou has previously been dean of art, design and architecture at the University of Huddersfield and head the built environment school at the University of Salford, both in the UK. He has been a CIOB fellow for seven years, since 2015. He is also a fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

His appointment confirms that builders these days do not usually reach the pinnacle of their own professional body. When Mike Kagioglou takes over, his 10 predecessors will include three academics, two surveyors, a civil servant, a developer and a marketing consultant but only two actual builders – Mark Beard (2020) and Chris Chivers (2015).

Mike Kagioglou said: “It will be an absolute privilege to continue my involvement with CIOB at the highest level. I have been a fellow for many years and have had the opportunity to be involved in a number of ways, all of which made me appreciate the crucial role CIOB plays in upholding and raising standards in the sector, training future professionals, and being the voice of the sector to governments in the UK and globally.

“I will bring all my expertise and global reach to CIOB, championing its drive for professionalism in the sector and bring together both the academic and industry communities to collaborate in making the sector better, as well as improving the quality of life for all.”

CIOB chief executive Caroline Gumble said: “I am delighted that Mike will be CIOB’s next vice president and our first to be based in Oceania. I know that Mike will make a valuable contribution to CIOB’s work and to the wider construction community, particularly in strengthening links between our industry and academia, helping us to drive modern professionalism and high-quality education for the sector.”

