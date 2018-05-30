Australian review seeks to cut red tape for small builders

The Small Business Regulation Review into the state’s construction and building sector also aims to improve the experience small businesses have with regulators.

The review calls for submissions and input from small construction businesses – with a focus on relationships with regulators – to understand what the government can do to help them run their operations more efficiently, save time and create jobs.

There are almost 100,000 small construction and building businesses across the state. Energy Safe Victoria, the Environmental Protection Authority Victoria, the Victorian Building Authority and Worksafe will partner with the government to deliver practical and targeted reforms.

Minister for small business Philip Dalidakis said: “Initiatives like this make life easier for Victoria’s small businesses, which leads to a stronger economy and more jobs. Cutting red tape will free up more time for small business owners and operators to focus on running and growing their businesses rather than dealing with regulators. Small businesses are crucial to our economy and our community, so we need to do all we can to help them thrive.”

This is the third Small Business Regulation Review that the current government has launched. The first two focused on the retail sector and the visitor economy with reforms to be announced in the coming weeks.