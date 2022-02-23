Australia’s ‘longest shortcut’ to get further upgrades

The Outback Way is a 2,720km route that links Laverton in Western Australia with Winton in Queensland via Alice Springs in the Northern Territory. The condition of the route varies, with unsealed, single-lane sealed and dual-lane sealed sections of differing standards and quality.

As part of the newly announced works, the remaining unsealed and substandard sections of Outback Way in Queensland and Western Australia will be sealed. Additional priority sections on the Plenty Highway and Tjukaruru Road in the Northern Territory will also be upgraded.

The government said that it is committed to sealing the entire 2,720km of Outback Way and that the new funding commitment will help get the job done, cutting travel times for freight and tourists while giving improved access for residents along the route.

Deputy prime minister and minister for infrastructure, transport and regional development Barnaby Joyce said: “Outback Way is a vital piece of national transport infrastructure that supports regional economies the length of the 2,720 kilometre route and connects them to the rest of Australia.

“This additional funding builds on the $330 million we’ve invested since 2013 to seal over 600 kilometres of Outback Way, giving freight, tourists and locals a smoother, safer drive.”

The Australian government’s funding commitment represents 80% of the total funding package, with state and territory governments providing the remaining 20%.

