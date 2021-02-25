Autodesk buys Innovyze for $1bn

Autodesk said that the acquisition positioned it as “a technology leader in end-to-end water infrastructure solutions from design to operations”.

Innovyze’s modelling, simulation, and predictive analyses software is used to design water distribution networks, water collection systems, water and wastewater treatment plants, and flood protection systems.

Autodesk said that combining Innovyze’s portfolio with Autodesk Civil 3D, Autodesk InfraWorks and the Autodesk Construction Cloud, offered civil engineers the ability “to better respond to issues and to improve planning”.

Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and chief executive, said: “An estimated $1.9 trillion is required to address global water infrastructure needs by 2030, and by fundamentally changing the way systems are designed, constructed, and operated, we are best positioned to overcome this challenge and realize the better world we’ve imagined.”

Innovyze chief executive Colby Manwaring said: “For 35 years Innovyze has been a hidden part of the daily lives of millions of people around the world, helping to deliver fresh, clean water, managing sewage and flooding in our communities, and turning wastewater into safe water. Similarly, if you look at the built world around us, Autodesk’s design DNA is found in just about every structure you see above ground and below, so it makes strategic sense to bring together our complementary organizations critical to much of the world’s population. We look forward to completing the acquisition and getting to work, together.”

