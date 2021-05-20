Avant cleared for £49m Micklefield development

Artist's impression of the planned development

The £49.3m development, named Radford’s Meadow, will feature a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes across 24 different house designs.

Radford’s Meadow is being built on a 14-acre site on Micklefield’s Church Lane between Leeds and Pontefract.

The first homes are expected to complete ready for occupation this autumn and the whole development is expected to take approximately five years.

Approximately 15% the homes have been designated as affordable housing.

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director, Chris Coley, said: “Micklefield is a very appealing location, just six miles east of Leeds city centre, so we’re pleased to have received planning permission and now look forward to moving ahead with our plans. Initial groundworks are expected to get underway at Radford’s Meadow in a matter of weeks before we reveal the first homes for sale in June.”

Avant Homes Yorkshire currently has 11 developments, from Green Hammerton in North Yorkshire to Waverley in South Yorkshire.

