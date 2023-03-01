Avant cleared to start Barnsely development

An Avant Homes street scene

Avant Homes intends to build 113 new homes on a nine-acre site acquired in January on Hay Green Lane between Tankersley and Birdwell.

Called Hay Green Park, the development will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes and feature 12 of Avant Homes’ house types.

Work is set to start on site in April, with the overall build programme estimated to take two and a half years. The first homes should be ready for occupation by this November.

Avant Homes’ West Yorkshire division has eight live developments currently, ranging from Wakefield to Waverley with more due to start.

