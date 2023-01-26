Avant Homes cleared for more Waverley work

Artist's impression

Avant Homes is set to start building a further 173 homes in Waverley, as a £49m second phase of development on the wider regeneration scheme.

The 12.5-acre site, just off Sheffield Parkway next to Avant Homes’ first phase of homes at its Sorby Park development, was acquired in December from Harworth Estates. It will be the fourth development in Waverley by Avant Homes, following Sorby Row and Sorby Village, which both launched in 2017.

The wider Waverley scheme is billed as Yorkshire’s largest ever brownfield mixed-use development. Once complete, the 740-acre site will have 3,890 homes, shops, restaurants, a primary school, and leisure and community facilities.

Called Sorby Park at Waverley, the new phase will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes. Of the 173 homes, 17% have been designated as affordable housing.

Work is set to start on site this winter, with the overall build programme estimate to take approximately four years. The first homes should be ready for occupation in September.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk