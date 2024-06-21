Avant Homes cleared to start work on Barnsley development

The Smithy Wood Gate development will deliver 179 new homes

The Smithy Wood Gate development, located on Calver Lane, will deliver 179 new homes comprising a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom houses.

Thirteen of the homes will be built to Avant’s own design of energy-efficient house types and 40 will be designated as “affordable” homes.

Work at Smithy Wood Gate is expected to start on site in August, with the first residents expected to move into their new homes in March 2025.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire managing director Richard Hosie, said: “We are committed to building quality new homes for everyone in popular residential locations. Smithy Wood Gate is an excellent example of this.

“We now look forward to starting work on the new and thriving community that we are building in Dodworth, providing practically designed, energy-efficient homes at various price points.

“The development has mix of properties that will appeal to everyone from first-time buyers to second-steppers, families and downsizers.

“Now that planning had been granted, we fully anticipate that these homes will prove extremely popular with prospective buyers in the local area.”

