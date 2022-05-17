Avant plans £23m Derbyshire scheme

Artist's impression

The parcel of land, which received planning approval from Amber Valley Borough Council in August 2021, is on the northern edge of the former American Adventure Theme Park site, which closed in 2007.

The lakeside development is part of the wider Shipley Lakeside scheme, which forms part of the council’s Amber Valley Borough local plan. The wider scheme is expected to develop a 44-acre site with 307 new homes as part of a mixed-use neighbourhood.

Groundworks at the development start this month, with the first homes due to be released for sale in August and first residents moving in by the end of the year. Total build length of the development will be approximately two years, Avant said.

Avant Homes Central managing director Chris Coley said: “Shipley Lakeside is a fantastic opportunity to broaden our presence in the region and with its unique country park setting, it will become a flagship development within our portfolio.”

