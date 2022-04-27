Avant plans third Leeds scheme

Formerly an open cast colliery in the Leeds Aire Valley, the Skelton Gate development has been masterplanned by Templegate Developments, a joint venture between Evans Property Group and Keyland Developments.

The JV plans to create a community of 1,800 new homes, a primary and secondary school, public open space, a local centre and a convenience store.

Subject to planning approval, Avant Homes’ £60m development will form part of the first phase of homes at the Skelton Gate scheme, with a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. Of the 192 properties, 15% will be designated affordable housing.

The Skelton Gate development is the second Leeds acquisition for Avant Homes in recent weeks after the purchase of a 14.7-acre site in Carlton, near Rothwell, which is set to deliver 129 new homes. It also has a site of 172 homes under construction in nearby Micklefield.

If plans are approved, groundworks are set to begin this autumn with the first homes estimated to be ready for occupation in spring 2023.

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director Alastair Hart said: “This deal marks a significant acquisition for us, which further extends our presence in a key location in West Yorkshire. Subject to planning, we will have three developments under construction in the Skelton Gate, Carlton and Micklefield areas of Leeds, which are set to deliver a combined 493 homes for the city.”

