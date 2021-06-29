Avant prepares Green Hammerton site

Avant will build 80 houses in Green Hammerton

Avant Homes is planning a July start for groundworks in Green Hammerton, a village just off the A59 midway between York and Harrogate.

The new development, Ambretone Park, will include a mixture of three and four-bedroom homes. Of the 80 new-build homes, 32 will be designated to affordable housing.

The first residents are expected to move into their new homes in spring 2022 with the total development build taking approximately two and a half years.

