Avant seals £60m deal with Sigma Capital

Built by Avant, the houses will now be taken to market under Sigma’s private rental brand, Simple Life.

Avant, which is controlled by former Persimmon chief executive Jeff Fairburn, regards sales to the private rented sector (PRS) as an important part of its growth strategy, constructing and selling its houses on a multi-tenure basis, delivering affordable homes that meet a range of housing needs.

Four of the developments are in northeast England, two in Yorkshire and two in the East Midlands. Under the terms of the deal, Avant Homes will hand over completed homes to Sigma on each of the developments.

Avant Homes special projects director Timothy Pegg said: “At a time where affordability is stretched, we are very pleased to be playing our part in providing energy efficient, quality new homes at price points and tenures customers can afford.

“Our developments are in popular locations and we are delighted to be partnering Sigma in supporting communities across many of our regions.

“It is testimony to our ambition that we have been able to secure this large, multi-site deal with a PRS provider of the stature of Sigma Capital Group. We look forward to further developing our relationship with them, as well as creating new ones with other PRS providers throughout the UK as we evolve our multi-tenure growth strategy further.”

Sigma Capital Group land director Graeme Reay added: “We’re delighted to embark on this latest venture with new, trusted partners Avant Homes to help support the local and wider communities. We’re looking forward to offering renters across these regions with a high quality, professional approach to renting, bettering their housing options and considerably contributing to the housing market demands.”

