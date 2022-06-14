Avant set to start on £71m housing scheme

The Lanes scheme involves the construction of 312 homes on a 20-acre site. The development forms part of the first phase of homes in Alba Developments' masterplan to create over 700 new-build homes across the 68-acre former Edmonstone House and Estate.

Avant Homes will build a selection of two-bedroom apartments, and two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes. The first homes are due to be ready for occupation in early 2023.

Of the 312 new-build homes, more than 25 per cent have been designated for affordable housing. In addition to delivering new homes for Edinburgh, Avant Homes has also committed to a community contribution of £1.8m to support local education provision.

Avant Homes Scotland managing director, Gerry Leitch, said: “The Lanes is an incredibly exciting new development for us. We're very pleased to have secured planning approval to deliver 312 new homes in such a prestigious location and make our own contribution to the wider development of the Edmonstone Estate.

"Works are set to commence in the coming weeks, and we look forward to creating a highly desirable development for Edinburgh buyers."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk