Avant starts £47m Amber Valley estate

Indicative CGI of Avant house types

The 20-acre development, called Seely Fields, will have 200 multi-tenure homes of 16 different designs, from two to five bedrooms.

Avant anticipates first residents will move in early next year.

Avant Homes Central director in charge, Matt Barker, said: “Work is progressing well at Seely Fields and we are looking forward to delivering a wide variety of quality new homes for everyone.

“As a multi-tenure housebuilder, we want to create vibrant communities and make owning a new home as accessible to as many people as possible wherever they are on their home buying journey.”

