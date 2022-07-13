Avant starts at Shipley Lakeside

Artist's impression

The site was acquired by Avant Homes in May and is being built as part of the wider Shipley Lakeside scheme.

Shipley Lakeside, on the site of the old American Adventure Theme Park, which closed in 2007, forms part of the council’s proposed Amber Valley Borough local plan. Once complete, Shipley Lakeside will build out the 44-acre site with 307 new homes as part of a mixed-use neighbourhood.

Avant Homes’ site is on the northern edge of Shipley Lakeside. It will comprise a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom properties with 15 different designs.

