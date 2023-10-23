Avant Tecno builds new UK headquarters

Avant Tecno UK managing director Raimo Ala-Korpi helps contractor SEH French get started with an Avant Tecno machine [image: SHE French]

Avant Tecno UK’s new facilities are being built at Suffolk Business Park in Bury St Edmunds.

The development of the 32,200 sq ft facility is being led by Churchmanor Estates and built by SEH French.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on 19th October to mark the start of works.

Due for completion in August 2024, the site will be home to the company’s UK operations. Facilities will include dealer training facilities, offices, warehouse and a workshop.

The new development will see the company move from its rural base near Thetford, where it has been located since it began operating the in the UK in 1994.

Raimo Ala-Korpi, managing director of Avant Tecno UK, commented: “This ceremony marks the start of an exciting era for Avant Tecno UK. Avant has enjoyed a sustained period of growth in recent years and, as a consequence, we have outgrown our existing warehouse and office facilities. Our new purpose-built UK headquarters represents a significant investment and is a commitment to the future for our dealers and end user customers.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk