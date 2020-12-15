Avonside wins £33.5m Sheffield repairs deal

Sheffield City Council has a five-year re-roofing programme, comprising roof renewal/repair work to approximately 30,000 homes.

Avonside Roofing’s scope of work will include removal of existing coverings, checking the structure and completing any necessary repairs, new under-felt, battens, tile/slate coverings, hips, ridges, valleys, renewal of eaves, fascia, verges, gutters and downpipes.

The client has specified Marley/Etex and Icopal as the main products t be used but the contractor is free to propose alternative products if they are shown to be equivalent standard.

The project also includes the trial installation of solar PV and battery storage to some communal flats. This element will be contractor designed.

Avonside Roofing was selected as contractor for the works ahead of five other bidders.

