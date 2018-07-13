Axium flats add £43m to Galliford Try’s Birmingham building work

The £43m scheme is being developed by Court Collaboration and Top Capital Group on brownfield land to the rear of the 02 Academy close to Birmingham city centre.

It comprises 304 apartments across three blocks, with associated car parking and landscaping.

Galliford Try is already heavily involved in central Birmingham, constructing commercial offices at One and Three Centenary Square, as well as a build-to-rent scheme at Arena Central for Dandara, and a new hotel and conference centre for the University of Birmingham in Edgbaston.

Galliford Try regional managing director Simon Burton said: “We are very pleased to have reached agreement with Court and Top Capital Group for this exciting new residential scheme. The centre of Birmingham is alive with regeneration projects at the moment, and these new high quality apartments will be at the heart of what is a genuinely vibrant city.”

Court Collaboration chief executive Anthony McCourt said: “We are delighted to be working with Galliford Try at The Axium. This development is truly special in that the specification internally and externally are first-rate for the City Centre and we are delighted we’ve chosen such a credible and well-placed contractor such as Galliford Try to bring this quality to life. We are excited too about what this scheme will bring to the wider Lee Bank area when it’s finished”.