Ayesa targets UK growth with director appointment

Robert Sizer

Since 2018, Rob Sizer has been section head for ground engineering at Ayesa, leading projects such as the Silvertown Tunnel with a team of over 40 engineers.

Ayesa was acquire by private equity firm A&M Capital Europe last year and has since acquired consulting engineer ByrneLooby in Ireland and the UK and Spanish firms Ibermática and M2C, more than doubling in size.

Ayesa UK is led by Adam Tilling, regional director for the UK, Ireland, USA and Australia. Adam Tilling said: "The appointment of Rob as the director of engineering for the UK is an important step towards achieving our goal to double the size of our UK business by 2026. Rob will support our local teams to continue to deliver and grow our existing core UK business comprising civil geotechnics, building structures, heritage conservation, marine works, and environmental services. In addition, he will play a key role to help win and deliver major projects in transport infrastructure, water, and buildings sectors."

Robert Sizer has previously worked on the Heathrow Expansion Project, Thames Tideway, Severn Trent Water’s Elan and Derwent Valley Aqueduct, Hinkley Point C, Crossrail’s Bond Street Station and Tottenham Court Road station upgrade, and the A3 Hindhead tunnel.

He said: "Ayesa is a global leader and has set ambitious targets to increase its engineering business in the UK and Ireland. As a global leader, our project experience and teams have been at the forefront of solving challenges, from sustainable geotechnical design to cutting-edge BIM, tunnelling, water resilience, energy storage, and transmission and digitisation of the built environment. In 2022, alone, our teams got involved in over 120 million euros of research and innovation projects.”

