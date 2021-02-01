Balfour Beatty closes southern division

Beth West has left Balfour Beatty after less than a year

Operations of the southern regional business unit have been merged with the northern and midlands unit.

Beth West joined Balfour Beatty in February 2020 just as big things were anticipated. But the pandemic has scotched all that and left her with no clear role.

She was previously head of development for property developer Landsec’s London portfolio. Before that she was commercial director of HS2. So her move to Balfour Beatty was big news. Her brief was to lead and grow its £250m-turnover Construction South regional business.

Beth West announced her departure on LinkedIn, saying: “A year ago, I joined Balfour Beatty to lead the South business as it was on the cusp of a really exciting phase, with Heathrow expansion on the cards and other exciting opportunities in front of us. But unfortunately, Covid has changed the business materially and at the moment, it is unviable as a stand-alone business unit. Therefore, I will be leaving Balfour Beatty as of today to consider pastures new and The Next Big Thing.”

Last month Balfour Beatty announced that Mark Bullock, previously chief executive for Rail & Utilities, had taken over as chief executive of UK Construction Services, replacing Dean Banks, who is taking on a new role in Australia.

A Balfour Beatty spokesperson said: “Due to market conditions in the south of England, we are consolidating our Construction Services Regional South business unit into the North and Midlands business unit to form a single business unit.

“We remain committed to working with our customers to continue to successfully deliver our active schemes in the south of England and will continue to selectively bid projects where our expertise delivers value for our clients coupled with an appropriate risk return ratio to ensure successful outcomes for all.”

