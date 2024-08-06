Balfour Beatty confirmed for £185m A9 dualling

Computer generated image of the A9 between Tomatin and Moy

The Scottish government announced on 9th July its intention to award Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering Ltd the construction contract to dual the A9 between Tomatin and Moy.

It was left to Balfour Beatty today to say that this has now happened.

As part of the contract, Balfour Beatty will upgrade 9.6km of single carriageway between Tomatin and Moy to dual carriageway and construct four major bridges along the route, as well as put in new side roads together with various junction upgrades. The location is approximately 21km south of Inverness.

Balfour Beatty will use 4D planning to digitally plan and rehearse the construction sequence for the Moy Rail Bridge and Dalmagarry Bridge to optimise the phasing of works and identify potential sequencing challenges.

The A9 Dualling: Tomatin to Moy project is part of a wider multi-billion pound A9 dualling programme. It marks the third section of the programme to begin construction following the completion of the Kincraig to Dalraddy and the Luncarty to Pass of Birnam sections, which opened in 2017 and 2021 respectively, with the latter also being constructed by Balfour Beatty.

Hector MacAulay, managing director of Balfour Beatty’s regional business in Scotland said: “We are pleased to have been appointed to deliver the latest phase of the A9 dualling programme, building on our proven track record of successful major infrastructure delivery.

“The A9 Dualling: Tomatin to Moy project will continue to deliver far reaching benefits to the Scottish economy, creating hundreds of new jobs and stimulating growth of business communities, especially in the tourism industry, as well as improving road user safety.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk