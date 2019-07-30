Balfour Beatty director joins Construction Scotland leadership group

Hector MacAulay

The ILG is formally recognised by the Scottish government and its agencies as the representative voice of the industry in Scotland. It brings together key figures from the private and public sector to drive sector growth and collaboration in support of a more sustainable, productive, innovative and profitable construction industry.

MacAulay said: “I am delighted to be joining Construction Scotland ILG as it grows in stature and influence, leading the agenda for the wider construction sector in Scotland. A strong and vibrant construction sector is essential to underpin the economic development of Scotland, delivering prosperity, sustainable economic growth and employment.”

He added: “I have a passionate belief that the construction industry has a duty and a responsibility to support and enhance communities in which it operates, and to leave a lasting and sustainable legacy when it moves on.”

ILG chair Ken Gillespie said: “We are delighted to welcome Hector. His appointment demonstrates our commitment to delivering the strategy we launched in November last year which has six key areas of focus: ending lowest cost procurement, increasing skills and diversity, improving quality, supporting reform of planning and building regulations, improving productivity and profitability and facilitating sector growth. I am confident that Hector will play a vital role in helping to drive industry-wide collaboration and sector growth.”

