Balfour Beatty invests in power line kit

New puller/tensioner machine with 1800mm diameter bullwheels

Balfour Beatty claims to have built up the UK’s largest bespoke overhead line equipment fleet over the last 18 months.

It has acquired eight new puller-tensioner machines to support the delivery of projects including the Bramford to Twinstead electricity network reinforcement scheme in Suffolk/Essex and the Isle of Skye reinforcement project.

The machines will support the installation and replacement of overhead lines and are fitted with radio remote controls and telematics. Four quad and four twin puller-tensioners have already been delivered, with another 10 machines scheduled for delivery over the next 12 to 24 months.

Balfour Beatty has also invested in 20 new Massey Ferguson winch tractors, used for various lifting and carrying activities, which are set for delivery at the start of 2025.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk