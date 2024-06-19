Balfour Beatty lands £192m Scottish power contract

Balfour Beatty promises to recruit at least half the 200 workers required locally

The three substations, in Craig Murrall, An Suidhe and Crarae, form part of SSEN Transmission’s Argyll and Kintyre reinforcement strategy. On completion, they will strengthen the electrical transmission infrastructure in Argyll to support the expected rise in renewable energy production in the region.

The contract comes on the heels of previous power distribution contracts secured by Balfour Beatty, including the Peterhead substation and nine schemes through SSEN Transmission’s Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment framework.

The contractor said that a minimum of 50% of its workforce on the Argyll and Kintyre schemes will be recruited locally.

Tony Wilson, managing director of Balfour Beatty UK Power Transmission & Distribution, said: “Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in SSEN Transmission’s Argyll and Kintyre reinforcement works, a project that is crucial for enhancing substation infrastructure in the region.

“Our expertise in substation delivery, coupled with our local experience, make us the perfect fit to tackle the challenges ahead, deliver the project to the highest of standards and secure the supply of renewable energy to homes and businesses in the region.”

Hector MacAulay, managing director of Balfour Beatty’s regional business in Scotland, added: “Our commitment to collaboration, the environment and positive social impact will ensure that we not only make a meaningful impact on the region’s energy landscape but also leave behind a lasting legacy for the communities in Argyll.”

Main construction is due to start in late summer 2024. At construction peak, Balfour Beatty will employ approximately 200 people including a number of apprentices, graduates and trainees.

