Balfour Beatty lands £209m Highland prison

Computer generated image of the entrance to HMP Highland

Balfour Beatty was first appointed to deliver the pre-construction phase, including the design of HMP Highland, in 2022. The next phase, valued at £119m, will see the company progress with the construction.

The 18,500 sqm Scottish Prison Service facility will be comprised of two new interconnected buildings and associated infrastructure.

Scheduled for completion in 2026, HMP Highland is designed be net zero – the first net zero prison in Scotland – running off renewable energy sources including ground source heat pumps.

Balfour Beatty plans to use modular construction methods to assemble the internal wall panels and perimeter walls offsite in a factory environment, minimising lorry movements and material deliveries to and from site.

On completion, HMP Highland will replace Inverness Prison and will accommodate 200 prisoners, becoming the first new prison in the area – serving the Highlands, Islands and Moray – for more than a century.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk