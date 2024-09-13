Balfour Beatty lands £363m National Grid contract

image from National Grid

The Bramford to Twinstead reinforcement project is designed to reinforce the electricity network in East Anglia.

Balfour Beatty will be responsible for replacing the existing high voltage electricity network between Bramford substation in Suffolk and Twinstead in Essex, with a new 400 kilovolt overhead line spanning 18km.

It will also install 11km of underground cable through the Dedham Vale area of outstanding natural beauty and Stour Valley.

The contract has been awarded through National Grid’s RIIO-2 framework.

National Grid’s development consent order was signed yesterday (12th September 2024) by the secretary of state for energy security and net zero, Ed Miliband.

Main construction is expected to start in the first half of 2025 with completion expected in 2028. At peak construction, Balfour Beatty will employ more than 200 people on the job.

Balfour Beatty chief executive Leo Quinn said: “This award demonstrates the momentum we are capturing in the energy security and transition market. As the largest power transmission provider in the UK, we have a long and proud history of working with National Grid. This latest award will once again enable our expert teams to deploy their proven capability to successfully deliver overhead lines and underground cabling works in complex and challenging landscapes.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk