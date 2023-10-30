Balfour Beatty lands £67m Edinburgh school contract

CGI of the replacement Liberton High School

City of Edinburgh Council has selected Balfour Beatty to be responsible for the design and construction of the new 13,470 sqm Liberton High School campus, together with community facilities including a synthetic sports pitch, a library and café.

The campus is set to be Balfour Beatty’s first Passivhaus certified building and will be one of the first such certified schools to be built in Scotland. To achieve this, the building has been designed with high-performance windows and doors, and mechanical ventilation with heat recovery.

Work is due to start before the end of the year, with completion expected in 2026. At construction peak, the project will employ 120 people.

