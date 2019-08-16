Balfour Beatty lands contract for US bypass

Balfour Beatty will build the US 70 Havelock Bypass, a four-lane, dual carriageway designed to alleviate congestion and improve freight movement in Carteret and Craven counties.

The project includes a mix of structural and road work. “This project is a strategic fit because of our southeast region team’s ability to self-perform both the structures and roadway scope,” said John Rempe, president and chief executive officer of Balfour Beatty’s US civil construction operations. “Our relationship with NCDOT extends over 20 years and we look forward to delivering another successful project for this client.”

Balfour Beatty is scheduled to begin construction in late August with project completion due in the spring of 2024.

