Balfour Beatty launches Glasgow hydrogen trial

Salt spreader HGV retrofitted with a hybrid hydrogen system

As part of its Connect Roads M77/Glasgow Southern Orbital project, Balfour Beatty has converted three vehicles to run on hydrogen fuel.

In doing so, it has also established Scotland’s first construction hydrogen hub.

The contractor is working with ULEMCo, Logan Energy and PlusZero Power, supported by a £243,000 grant from the Scottish government, to demonstrate the viability of hydrogen fuel in the construction industry.

The target is a 30% of reduction in carbon emissions but this is not yet being achieved.

Balfour Beatty environmental sustainability manager Angela Pllu said: “So far, we've successfully retrofitted two salt spreader HGVs and one impact protection vehicle (IPV) and have set up green hydrogen supply, onsite storage, and refuelling infrastructure. We are now analysing our road test data to identify further improvements. And the results are promising. Our spreaders are showing around a 26% carbon reduction during road tests, while the IPV is also running with reduced emissions, albeit at a slightly lower rate.”

She continued: “One of the main lessons we have learned is that retrofitting existing vehicles with hydrogen technology is straightforward and effective, providing significant carbon savings. Vehicles can switch to diesel if hydrogen is unavailable, reducing risks associated with hydrogen supply. Minimal changes are needed for vehicle operation; drivers only require familiarisation with the refuelling process.

“However, it hasn’t all been plain sailing. The main challenge we encountered is the cost of retrofit and the current limited availability of hydrogen refuellers and hydrogen gas. The hydrogen supply landscape in Scotland is expected to improve from 2026, enhancing accessibility.”

She added: “As we move forward, we will host quarterly lessons learned sessions and visits to our M77 depot starting in September. We aim to thoroughly test our spreaders throughout the winter maintenance cycle and continue analysing IPV data to optimise fuel displacement. Additionally, we plan to leverage funding to support our supply chain in transitioning to hydrogen, sharing risk assessments, cost information, and management plans to ease the adoption process.

“To ensure the economic sustainability of this transition, we will actively engage with the industry, build new connections, and advocate for competitive green hydrogen fuel rates.”

