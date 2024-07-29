Balfour Beatty mandates human recognition cameras on mobile plant

Telehandler fitted with human form recognition cameras

Balfour Beatty is mandating human form recognition cameras on excavators above 13 tonnes, forward tipping dumpers over 6 tonnes, articulated dump trucks weighing more than 9 tonnes, rollers of 13 tonnes and above as well as telehandlers, dozers and wheeled loaders.

The technology, supplied by Safety Shield Global, is designed to cover blind spots around mobile machinery. The cameras detect the human form and trigger an alarm to alert both nearby pedestrians and the operator of the plant to the potential risk.

In addition to the camera, a ‘digital thumbs up’ system has also been introduced so plant operators can temporarily disable the machine to allow individuals to approach – creating a no entry sign outside the machine which turns into a green thumbs up symbol, when the operator signals that it is safe to approach.

The technology also records incident data, providing content for toolbox talks to help change behaviours.

After falls from height, being struck by moving vehicles/machinery is the most common cause of serious injuries and fatalities on construction sites.

The human form recognition requirement for plants on Balfour Beatty projects across the UK came into effect in June this year and will be rolled out to supply chain partners as a standard in 2025.

Balfour Beatty chief technology officer Chris Johnson said: “At Balfour Beatty, we believe that our long-term success is dependent upon our ability to keep our workforce, suppliers, subcontractors and members of the public safe. It is of utmost importance and our biggest priority.

“Today’s announcement is another important step towards eliminating harm across all Balfour Beatty projects. By mandating these new strident measures, we will continue this positive trajectory and ensure that everyone gets home safe, every day.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk