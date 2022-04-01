Balfour Beatty MD moves to Aggregate Industries

Thomas Edgcumbe

Thomas Edgcumbe has joined Aggregate Industries from Balfour Beatty Construction Services, where he was managing director for England and Wales.

He spent the first 10 or so years of his career in the finance departments of construction companies before getting the opportunity at Balfour Beatty to move into operations in 2015.

His job title at Aggregate Industries is managing director for surfacing solution. He also sits on the company’s executive committee.

The newly created surfacing solutions division brings together the asphalt and contracting segments “to offer customers an enhanced experience with a focus on sector-based solutions”, the company says.

Chief executive Dragan Maksimovic said: “With his far-reaching experience, I’m confident Thomas will be a real asset to the executive committee, and the wider business.”

