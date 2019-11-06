Balfour Beatty names new Ground Engineering boss

Jane Towse-Laval

She replaces Malcolm O’Sullivan, who left the company in June to run Van Elle’s piling division.

Jane Towse-Laval joined Balfour Beatty as a graduate engineer in 1988 and stayed for 30 years before moving to VolkerGround Engineering as its director. There she is credited with its transformation from an internal support capability to an independent trading division.

She is now returning to Balfour Beatty to lead its portfolio of geotechnical projects across the UK.

“It is an honour to return to Balfour Beatty,” she said. “Utilising the knowledge and skills I have honed at the company over the last 30 years, I look forward to further developing the business and delivering quality ground engineering projects for our customers.”

Her boss, Steve Helliwell, managing director of Balfour Beatty’s Living Places, Ground Engineering and Balvac businesses, said: “I am delighted that Jane has decided to return to Balfour Beatty to provide strategic direction to our Ground Engineering business.

“Her extensive experience in delivering complex ground engineering solutions combined with her in-depth knowledge of the industry will further strengthen our client relationships and reaffirm our position as a leading player in the sector.”

