Balfour Beatty offloads telecoms division

Obelisk maintains telecommunication masts in Ireland, and now the UK too

Obelisk promises to retain the Balfour Beatty employees and set up a new UK headquarters in Balfour Beatty Telecom’s Southampton offices.

The move follows Obelisk’s acquisition by Constructel Visabeira last year.

Visabeira was incorporated in 1980 in Portugal. Constructel is the telecommunications arm of Grupo Visabeira and is headquartered in France. It acquired Liverpool-based utilities contractor MJ Quinn in 2018 and Obelisk in 2022.

Balfour Beatty operations manager Phil Fensom, who will continue to lead the telecoms team, said: “I along with my fellow team members look forward to working with the Obelisk team, to continue to deliver successfully, and assume new challenges as the business goes from strength to strength.”

Obelisk chief executive Ronnie Delaney commented, “We are very pleased to welcome the telecoms team from Balfour Beatty, who together have delivered consistently in this sector for clients such as EE, Cellnex, Cornerstone and Vodafone.

“The team, led by Philip Fensom, will bring knowledge, experience and like-minded values to further enhance Obelisk as a partner of choice in the provision of innovative and quality telecoms infrastructure solutions sustainably and safely.

“Obelisk will continue to accelerate new growth opportunities in these sectors, going beyond connection to invest in and expand our skilled workforce across the UK and Ireland, and offer more complete solutions for our clients in new and existing markets.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk