Balfour Beatty picked for Aberdeen park transformation

Work is set to start this summer on the project, which is part of the city centre masterplan. The design for the upgrade of the Victorian park includes three pavilions - on Union Street, Union Terrace and Rosemount Viaduct – a walkway from Union Street, landscaping and lighting, and the refurbishment of the Union Terrace arches.

The first phase of work will include building a permanent safety structure on Union Bridge.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “With the selection of Balfour Beatty as contractor, the job of turning the vision for Union Terrace Gardens into reality is about to start in earnest. This is a moment for celebration right across Aberdeen.

“The investment we’re making is transforming our city and the benefits will be felt throughout the region. Generations to come can share in the rewards.”

Council co-leader Jenny Laing added: “In progressing plans for Union Terrace Gardens we have listened to residents’ wishes while aiming to secure best value for the city.

“UTG’s regeneration will complement other major infrastructure projects nearing completion, including the Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) and the redeveloped Aberdeen Art Gallery, both world-class facilities. The city is moving forward as one and making history as we go.”

Balfour Beatty’s regional managing director of Scotland and Ireland Hector MacAulay said: “We are looking forward to working with Aberdeen City Council to transform the historic Union Terrace Gardens, which on completion will significantly contribute to the Council’s City Centre Masterplan.

LDA Design developed plans for UTG based on concepts in the City Centre Masterplan (CCMP). The plans were refined in response to public and stakeholder feedback and approved by Aberdeen City Council last year.

Design features include a new accessible walkway route into the gardens from Union Street, lift access from Union Terrace into the upper level of the gardens and reinstating the ‘grand staircase’ as a central part of the new accessible route into the gardens from Rosemount Viaduct.

Following the award of contract there will be an initial period of approximately three months to allow the detailed design to be finalised.

The physical works, some of which are weather dependent, are expected to start on site in summer 2019 for completion by summer 2021.