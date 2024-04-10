Balfour Beatty puts O’Sullivan in charge of Old Oak Common

Steve O’Sullivan

Steve O’Sullivan replaces Nigel Russell, who was promoted to chief executive of Balfour Beatty’s HS2 major projects business in January.

Having joined Balfour Beatty as an electrical engineering apprentice back in 1980, O’Sullivan’s subsequent major project experience includes Nam Cheong Station West Rail interchange in Hong Kong and Terminal 2B and Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport.

In addition, he was responsible for Balfour Beatty’s joint venture project with Morgan Sindall and Vinci Construction, as senior project director, on the Elizabeth Line (Crossrail) Whitechapel station project. More recently, he was Balfour Beatty’s senior representative on the Sizewell C Nuclear power station project.

Nigel Russell said: “I am pleased to hand over the reins of the HS2 Old Oak Common project to Steve. His detailed knowledge and understanding of the market, combined with his wealth of experience, makes him perfectly placed to perform this role and lead the delivery of the UK’s best-connected and largest new railway station.”

Steve O’Sullivan said: “I have worked in the construction and infrastructure industry – and at Balfour Beatty in particular – for many years, helping to deliver iconic schemes around the world. But there is no infrastructure scheme more recognizable than HS2. It’s a household name and is critical for thousands of people and communities in the UK. It is therefore an honour to be leading the 2,000 employees who are already working tirelessly at Old Oak Common to ensure its success and be part of the regeneration of the area in which I grew up.”

