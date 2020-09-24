Balfour Beatty reaches milestone on LA people-mover

Balfour Beatty is working as as part of the LAX Integrated Express Solutions (Linxs Constructors) joint venture team.

It placed concrete for the first segment of the 2.25-mile elevated guideway and completed structural steel erection activities for the maintenance and storage facility (MSF).

The automated people-mover (APM) will transport travellers into and out of LAX. The APM electric train system will connect LAX passengers to airline terminals, a rental car facility, a parking facility and the Metro’s regional transit system.

“Concrete placement for the first segment of guideway represents the latest achievement in a series of significant critical construction milestones for our team,” said Sharon Gookin, project director at Linxs Constructors. “It is exciting to see our team’s hard work and effort has come together in a visually demonstrative way.”

An estimated 72,000 cubic yards of concrete will be used to construct the entire guideway, which includes foundation piles, columns, guideway deck and concrete tracks.

Approximately 304 major concrete placements will take place to build for the entire APM system. They will lead the way for the construction of the system’s concrete tracks and the steel erection of the future APM stations.

The MSF will be complete in 2021 in anticipation for the first APM train car deliveries.

