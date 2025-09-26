Balfour Beatty starts New Deer substation extension

New Deer substation

Balfour Beatty is extending New Deer substation to accommodate the forecast growth in renewable energy being generated in the north of Scotland.

The expansion will add four new electricity connection bays to the existing six-year-old platform, which will enable future connections to the transmission network.

Completion of the initial phase is expected in 2026.

The project is part of SSEN Transmission’s Pathway to 2030 programme of electricity transmission projects that support the transition to renewable energy.

Paul Cooley, who started this month in a new role as director of onshore capital delivery at SSEN Transmission, said: “The start of construction work at our existing New Deer substation marks a significant step in our wider onshore Pathway to 2030 programme of transmission infrastructure for the north of Scotland.

“While the work involved in this project all takes place within the existing New Deer substation site, the project will play a major role in connecting new renewable energy to the grid and help to transport clean energy to where it is needed.

“The project – which will see around 40 working at the site during peak construction – also supports local contracts to firms across the north of Scotland, including AJ Engineering who are based in Forres and Beauly-based Global Infrastructure Scotland, and we’re looking forward to working with them. We’re committed to engaging with the local community throughout the project’s construction to maximise business and other opportunities.

“By investing in our network today, we’re building a clean energy future."

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