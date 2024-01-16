Balfour Beatty targets defence work with new recruit

Neil Dalton

After three decades in the forces and five subsequent years with defence contractors, Neil Dalton has joined Balfour Beatty as defence work winning director.

His role is to lead on strategy to identify and pursue new business opportunities in the defence sector.

Neil Dalton spent 32 years in the Army Air Corps, serving all over the world. His assignments included commanding the Joint Helicopter Force in Afghanistan.

His last tour was as a brigadier in the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, running the 120 sites of the UK Defence Training Estate, as well as the teams delivering the Ministry of Defence's permanent infrastructure in 11 countries around the world.

Since leaving the Army in 2018, he has worked for Thales, Babcock and Amey.

“I am thrilled to be appointed into this exciting role and build on the group’s rich history in the defence sector,” he said of his new job. “Balfour Beatty is absolutely focused on bringing to bear the full range of the group's end-to-end capabilities to provide safe, secure and modern infrastructure to defence customers that meet the demands of now and the future.”

