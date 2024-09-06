Balfour Beatty to build £27m Comrie flood defences

Comrie

Balfour Beatty will construct 2.8 kilometres of river walls and embankments in the village Comrie along the Ruchill River, River Earn and River Lednock, an area known for significant flooding.

Comrie is about 25 miles west of Perth, near Loch Earn. On completion, the flood defences will protect nearly 200 homes and business, having been designed to meet a ‘1 in 200 year flood’ standard of protection.

Works are due to start imminently, with completion expected in autumn 2026. At construction peak, the schemes will employ a workforce of around 100 people.

Balfour Beatty was awarded the contract through the Scape civil engineering framework.

In 2018, Balfour Beatty built the Almondbank flood protection scheme for Perth & Kinross Council, comprising of a series of flood walls, raised embankments and erosion protection measures along River Almond, protecting more than 150 properties in Almondbank.

