Balfour Beatty to build £60m Glasgow lecture block

The contract signing

Balfour Beatty will be responsible for the refurbishment and extension to the existing Architecture building and the neighbouring Colville building, linking the two together to create a new teaching space.

Balfour Beatty Kilpatrick will provide the mechanical and electrical engineering services for the new learning hub.

Work is due to start on site later this year, with completion expected in summer 2020.

The university’s overall project budget is £60m. Balfour Beatty’s £33m contract was awarded through the university’s major building construction framework, to which the contractor was appointed in February 2018.

Balfour Beatty regional managing director Hector MacAulay said: “This award is testament to our long-standing relationship with the University of Strathclyde and to our expert knowledge and experience in delivering modern educational facilities across Scotland.

“With almost 23,000 students based on the central Glasgow campus, we look forward to providing an exciting and inspiring environment, while also delivering multiple social and economic benefits to the surrounding community.”