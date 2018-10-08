Balfour Beatty to build Florida retirement village

Wellington Green Senior Living will be built on a 46-acre lakefront site in Palm Beach County. The project is a venture between Zom Senior Living and Liberty Senior Living.

The retirement community will offer luxury rental housing in a variety of formats, including single-storey villas with attached garages, three-storey garden flats, and residences within a six-storey building, attached directly to the main amenity building. The two-storey, 65,000-square-foot clubhouse and amenity building will be the development’s focal point. It will house multiple dining venues, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a spa, salon and wellness centre, a billiards and cards room and a theatre. The first phase of Wellington Green Senior Living will include 267 independent living, assisted living and memory-care residential units; the community is designed to include 424 units at full build-out.

“Zom Senior Living and Liberty Senior Living are redefining the senior housing experience with this luxury rental community at Wellington Green, and Balfour Beatty is thrilled to be their partner in bringing this vision to reality,” said Scott Skidelsky, president of Balfour Beatty’s buildings operations in Florida. “We thrive on building unique, market-leading assets for our clients and Wellington Green will be a ‘crown jewel’ of senior living in Palm Beach County.”

Zom and Balfour Beatty recently completed their first project together, the award-winning Solitair at Brickell, a 438-unit, 50-storey high-rise in the heart of Miami. “Solitair represented one of the most demanding designs and logistically challenging sites that we have ever developed,” said Graham Hatcher, senior vice president of construction, Zom Living. “Balfour Beatty performed extremely well, executing at the highest possible level. We also recently broke ground on our second deal together in Dallas, and are excited to venture into the senior housing space with them at Wellington Green."

LS3P Architects and MSA Architects are providing design and architectural services for the Wellington Green project, which is scheduled to start on site in the first quarter of 2019.